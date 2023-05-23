Wakefield Trinity bolster Super League squad with former player

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have bolstered their Super League squad with the signing of one of their former players.

22-year-old former product of Wakefield’s youth system, Jack Croft, left Trinity at the expiration of his contract at the end of 2022. The centre then went on to have a stint in Australia, plying his trade with Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

The 22-year-old made his Trinity debut in the Challenge Cup Quarter Final against St Helens back in 2019, scoring a try just ten minutes into the game.

Croft went on to make a further 21 appearances for the club.

“I’m really pleased to be back at Wakefield and looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead,” said Croft.

“It was good to be back at training this morning amongst the lads and our sole focus is on preparing for Catalans at the weekend.

“I’ve spent a lot of my career to date working under Mash (Mark Applegarth), so I’m looking forward to working with him in the first team environment.

“I’ll be giving everything for the cause and I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the field with the boys.”

Trinity Head Coach, Mark Applegarth, added: “I’m delighted that we have managed to get Jack Croft back at the club.

“He’s a player that I know well and I’ve had him since his scholarship days, so I’m really looking forward to working with him again.

“He’ll add some options to our centre positions and now that he is fully fit after his knee injury, I’m looking forward to seeing him progress to the next stage of his career, which is obviously week in and week out at Super League.”