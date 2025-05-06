Catalans Dragons stay away from France after Challenge Cup dilemma

CATALANS DRAGONS are basing themselves in Leeds for the week ahead of Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final with Hull KR.

Steve McNamara’s side went straight down to Yorkshire after their narrow Magic Weekend loss to Leigh Leopards in Newcastle and won’t return to France until the end of the week.

It’s a move designed to give Catalans the best possible preparation for the semi-final at York’s LNER Community Stadium, even if it means being away from their familiar facilities.

Super League’s leaders stand in their way of a third trip to Wembley and first since winning the Challenge Cup for the first time in 2018.

“It was a choice we had to make,” said McNamara, who led that historic triumph in his first full season at the Dragons helm.

“It was a long journey (to Magic Weekend) – we had to go to Barcelona, to Leeds-Bradford, to Newcastle.

“We didn’t want that again (returning to Perpignan), then to have to go out on Thursday for a Saturday semi-final, so we decided to stay, and put those arrangements in place.

“We will, after the semi-final, have to go back to France. We can’t stay any longer than that, even though we have to return for a Thursday game against St Helens the week after.

“We know what’s in front of us. We’re disappointed with (the Leigh loss) but it won’t put us off our challenge next week and we go about that challenge.

“I’m disappointed with that performance because we didn’t give us ourselves a chance.”

Catalans are sweating on captain Ben Garcia, who came off at St James’ Park with a groin injury.

But they will have Jordan Dezaria available following the end of his loan spell with Castleford Tigers.