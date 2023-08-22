Catalans Dragons to appeal Super League ban in aftermath of Leigh Leopards win

CATALANS DRAGONS are set to appeal a ban handed to one of their Super League stars in the aftermath of their win over the Leigh Leopards.

The French club had four players charged by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel yesterday afternoon with Michael McIlorum, Mitchell Pearce, Mike McMeeken and Julian Bousquet all charged following a 30-14 win over Leigh.

However, only of those – McIlorum – was given a ban with Catalans now set to appeal that suspension at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel issued the following sanctions:

Chris Atkin (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Lift – £250 Fine

Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Jay Pitts (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade A Late Contact – Not Applicable

Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Late Contact – £250 Fine

Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Late Contact – £250 Fine

Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Late Contact – £250 Fine

Julian Bousquet (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Late Contact – £250 Fine

Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons) – Grade A High Tackle – £250 Fine

Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Late Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour – Not Applicable

Tom Briscoe (Leigh Leopards) – Grade A Reactionary Trip – Not Applicable

Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £250 Fine

Jimmy Keinhorst (Hull KR) – Grade B Late Contact – £250 Fine

Tom Opacic (Hull KR) – Grade B Late Contact – £250 Fine

Matt Parcell (Hull KR) – Grade B Intentional Trip – £250 Fine

Carlos Tuimavave (Hull FC) – Grade D Dangerous Throw – 2 Match Penalty Notice

The following player was handed a caution:

Suiai Matagi (Castleford Tigers) – Late Contact

