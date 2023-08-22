Hull KR boss Willie Peters teases more signings for Super League 2024

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has teased more signings for Super League 2024.

Rovers have already signed up the likes of Oliver Gildart, Peta Hiku and Tyrone May in recent weeks and months, but they have also linked to Castleford Tigers’ Niall Evalds.

For Peters, recruitment is always an ongoing development and he has hinted at more incomings – although they won’t be from overseas given all of Rovers’ quota spots are now taken for 2024.

“You are always looking, it’s one of those things that is evolving,” Peters said. “We are coming to the back end of our recruitment but as we have shown this year, there are are still moving parts as the season goes on.

“There will be possibly some more signings.”

One of those signings, Tyrone May, has earned considerable praise from Peters following his destructive performance for Catalans Dragons in the 30-14 win over Leigh Leopards.

“He is one of those that can play a number of positions but he is an exceptional number six and gives his centres good, early ball.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.