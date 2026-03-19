Catalans Dragons v Hull KR preview and 21-man squads

CATALANS DRAGONS head coach Joel Tomkins has made three changes to the squad that thrashed Oldham in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

Julian Bousquet, Benjamin Garcia and Nick Cotric replace Léo Darrélatour, Alexis Lis and Josh Simm.

Meanwhile, Hull KR boss Willie Peters has made just one change, with Rhyse Martin out with a broken foot. He is replaced by Jordan Dezaria, who could debut against his former side.

SQUADS

Dragons: 1 Charlie Staines, 3 Nick Cotric, 4 Solomona Faataape, 6 Toby Sexton, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Tevita Satae, 9 Alrix Da Costa, 10 Julian Bousquet, 12 Ben Condon, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 16 Josh Allen, 17 Romain Navarrete, 18 Harvey Wilson, 19 Kruise Leeming, 20 Zac Lipowicz, 21 Matthieu Laguerre, 24 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, 25 Lenny Marc, 31 Tiaki Chan

Rovers: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Mikey Lewis, 7 Tyrone May, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 10 Tom Amone, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 James Batchelor, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Jack Broadbent, 15 Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 18 Jack Brown, 20 Jordan Dezaria, 21 Noah Booth, 22 Bill Leyland, 24 Jack Charles, 29 Tom Whitehead

Referee: Jack Smith

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Catalans Dragons 6, Hull KR 34 (SLR19, 19/7/25)

Hull KR 68, Catalans Dragons 6 (SLR14, 13/6/25)

Catalans Dragons 12, Hull KR 36 (CCSF, 10/5/25)

(at LNER Community Stadium, York)

Catalans Dragons 4, Hull KR 36 (SLR22, 18/8/24)

(at Elland Road, Leeds)

Hull KR 14, Catalans Dragons 15 (aet) (SLR16, 6/7/24)

Catalans Dragons 36, Hull KR 6 (SLR8, 20/4/24)

Hull KR 26, Catalans Dragons 18 (SLR24, 1/9/23)

Catalans Dragons 38, Hull KR 4 (SLR15, 10/6/23)

Catalans Dragons 26, Hull KR 12 (SLR5, 18/3/23)

Hull KR 8, Catalans Dragons 20 (SLR13, 21/5/22)

Super League summary

Catalans Dragons won 26 (includes wins in 2011 and 2021 play-offs)

Hull KR won 14

Catalans Dragons highest score: 56-6 (H, 2011 EPO) (also widest margin)

Hull KR highest score: 68-6 (H, 2025) (also widest margin)

LEWIS DODD needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

– 5 for Catalans Dragons (2026)

– 6 for South Sydney Rabbitohs (2025)

– 88 for St Helens (2020-2024)

TYRONE MAY needs one appearance to reach 100 (Super League).

– 56 for Hull KR (2024-2026)

– 43 for Catalans Dragons (2022-2023)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)

JAI WHITBREAD needs one appearance to reach 100 (Super League).

– 58 for Hull KR (2024-2026)

– 37 for Wakefield Trinity (2022-2023)

– 4 for Leigh Centurions (2021)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)

JOE BURGESS needs one try to reach 150 (Super League).

– 37 for Hull KR (2024-2026)

– 21 for Salford Red Devils (2021-2023)

– 91 for Wigan Warriors (2013-2015, 2017-2020)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)