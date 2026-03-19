Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers preview and 21-man squads

WARRINGTON WOLVES flyer Matty Ashton could make his first appearance of 2026 after recovering from an ACL injury.

Ashton takes the place of the injured Toafofoa Sipley, who is out for eight weeks with a knee and calf problem. Marc Sneyd, Luke Yates, Sam Stone and Ben Currie all return.

Castleford, meanwhile, will be without in-form centre Krystian Mapapalangi following a head knock, but Aidan Doolan could debut.

SQUADS

Wolves: 2 Josh Thewlis, 3 Toby King, 4 Albert Hopoate, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 George Williams, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Luke Yates, 9 Danny Walker, 10 James Harrison, 12 Sam Stone, 13 Ben Currie, 14 Sam Powell, 16 Liam Byrne, 17 Jordy Crowther, 18 Ewan Irwin, 21 Luke Thomas, 22 Joe Philbin, 25 Max Wood, 26 Josh Smith, 34 Kelepi Tanginoa, 35 Lachlan Webster

Tigers: 2 Semi Valemei, 3 Zac Cini, 4 Darnell McIntosh, 5 Mikaele Ravalawa, 6 Daejarn Asi, 7 Tom Weaver, 8 Renouf Atoni, 9 Liam Hood, 10 George Lawler, 11 Jordan Lane, 13 Joe Stimson, 14 Brock Greacen, 15 Jack Ashworth, 16 Joe Westerman, 20 Aidan Doolan, 22 Jason Qareqare, 24 Jenson Windley, 25 Sam Hall, 30 Jimmy Beckett, 31 Ashton Golding, 32 George Hirst

Referee: Liam Rush

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Castleford 20, Warrington 14 (SLR19, 20/7/25)

Warrington 34, Castleford 24 (SLR13, 30/5/25)

Castleford 6, Warrington 28 (SLR23, 23/8/24)

Warrington 30, Castleford 8 (SLR3, 1/3/24)

Warrington 66, Castleford 12 (SLR24, 2/9/23)

Castleford 23, Warrington 14 (SLR16, 23/6/23)

Castleford 0, Warrington 38 (SLR6, 24/3/23)

Warrington 18, Castleford 19 (SLR25, 25/8/22)

Castleford 35, Warrington 22 (SLR19, 16/7/22)

Warrington 34, Castleford 10 (SLR2, 17/2/22)

Super League summary

Warrington won 45 (includes win in 2014 play-offs)

Castleford won 28 (includes win in 2019 play-offs)

Warrington highest score: 66-12 (H, 2023) (Widest margin: 62-0, H, 2011)

Castleford highest score: 52-26 (H, 2006) (Widest margin: 40-6, H, 2014)

JOE PHILBIN needs one appearance to reach 250 for Warrington Wolves.

– Debut: Hull KR (a) (SL) (W34-4) (Substitute) (13 June, 2014)