Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards preview and 21-man squads

CATALANS DRAGONS interim boss Ryan Sheridan makes two changes to the 21-man squad ahead of the clash with Leigh Leopards on Saturda.

Franck Maria could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury whilst Clément Martin is also named in the squad. They replace Ben Garcia and Lenny Marc.

Key men Keanan Brand, Tesi Niu and Umyla Hanley return for the Leopards, with Ben McNamara having joined Bradford Bulls on loan and Kavan Rothwell and Will Brough dropping out.

SQUADS

Dragons: 1 Charlie Staines, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Nick Cotric, 4 Solomona Faataape, 6 Toby Sexton, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Tevita Satae, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Franck Maria, 12 Ben Condon, 15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 16 Josh Allen, 17 Romain Navarrete, 18 Harvey Wilson, 19 Kruise Leeming, 20 Zac Lipowicz, 24 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, 26 Ugo Tison, 27 Clément Martin, 28 Léo Darrélatour, 30 Alexis Lis

Leopards: 1 David Armstrong, 2 Keanan Brand, 3 Tesi Niu, 4 Umyla Hanley, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Adam Cook, 7 Lachlan Lam, 8 Joe Ofehanguae, 9 Edwin Ipape, 10 Robbie Mulhern, 11 Frankie Halton, 12 Owen Trout, 13 Isaac Liu, 15 Jacob Alick-Wiencke, 17 Liam Horne, 19 Innes Senior, 20 AJ Towse, 21 Gareth O’Brien, 22 Jack Hughes, 25 Louis Brogan, 28 Ryan Brown

Referee: Liam Moore

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Leigh 16, Catalans Dragons 22 (SLR4, 6/3/26)

Catalans Dragons 12, Leigh 26 (SLR15, 21/6/25)

Catalans Dragons 24, Leigh 26 (SLR10, 3/5/25)

(at St James’ Park, Newcastle)

Leigh 34, Catalans Dragons 6 (SLR3, 28/2/25)

Catalans Dragons 2, Leigh 10 (SLR14, 15/6/24)

Leigh 30, Catalans Dragons 2 (SLR9, 26/4/24)

Leigh 14, Catalans Dragons 30 (SLR22, 19/8/23)

Catalans Dragons 38, Leigh 30 (SLR16, 24/6/23)

Catalans Dragons 14, Leigh 6 (SLR2, 25/2/23)

Catalans Dragons 64, Leigh 0 (SLR22, 30/8/21)

Super League summary

Catalans Dragons won 8

Leigh won 5

Catalans Dragons highest score: 64-0 (H, 2021) (also widest margin)

Leigh highest winning score: 34-6 (H, 2025) (Widest margin: 30-2, H, 2024; 34-6, H, 2025)

JOSH CHARNLEY needs one appearance to reach 100 for Leigh Leopards/Centurions.

– Debut: Workington Town (a) (Ch) (W66-0) (Wing, 1 try) (10 July, 2022)

LOUIS BROGAN needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

– 18 for Leigh Leopards (2024-2026)

– 4 for Widnes Vikings (2024, loan)

– 77 for Swinton Lions (2020-2023, 2024, loan)

Leigh’s JOSH CHARNLEY needs one try to move ahead of SHAUN EDWARDS into stand alone 22nd place in the list of all-time scorers in the British game.

21 Garry Schofield 330

22 = Shaun Edwards 327

Josh Charnley 327

24 Johnny Lawrenson 321

25 Eric Ashton 319