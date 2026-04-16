Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves preview and 21-man squads

CATALANS DRAGONS are unchanged from the 21-man squad that travelled to St Helens last weekend in the Challenge Cup Quarter-Final.

Assistant coach Ryan Sheridan will take charge of the Dragons for the second successive weekend following Joel Tomkins’ exit.

Toafofoa Sipley has returned from injury for Warrington Wolves with Jake Thewlis and Max Wood being recalled from their respective loans at Castleford Tigers and Oldham respectively.

Meanwhile, Cai Taylor-Wray, Luke Yates, Luke Thomas, Josh Smith all drop out.

SQUADS

Dragons: 1 Charlie Staines, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Nick Cotric, 4 Solomona Faataape, 6 Toby Sexton, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Tevita Satae, 10 Julian Bousquet, 12 Ben Condon, 13 Ben Garcia, 14 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 17 Romain Navarrete, 18 Harvey Wilson, 19 Kruise Leeming, 20 Zac Lipowicz, 24 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, 25 Lenny Marc, 26 Ugo Tison, 28 Léo Darrélatour, 30 Alexis Lis

Wolves:

2 Josh Thewlis, 3 Toby King, 4 Albert Hopoate, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 George Williams, 7 Marc Sneyd, 9 Danny Walker, 10 James Harrison, 12 Sam Stone, 13 Ben Currie, 14 Sam Powell, 15 Toafofoa Sipley, 16 Liam Byrne, 18 Ewan Irwin, 20 James Bentley, 22 Joe Philbin, 25 Max Wood, 27 Jake Thewlis, 32 Ewan Smith, 34 Kelepi Tanginoa, 35 Lachlan Webster

Referee: Marcus Griffiths

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Warrington 30, Catalans Dragons 22 (SLR22, 14/8/25)

Catalans Dragons 20, Warrington 24 (SLR18, 12/7/25)

Warrington 18, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR2, 21/2/25)

Catalans Dragons 8, Warrington 16 (SLR12, 25/5/24)

Warrington 24, Catalans Dragons 32 (SLR6, 30/3/24)

Catalans Dragons 16, Warrington 10 (SLR1, 17/2/24)

Warrington 10, Catalans Dragons 30 (SLR21, 4/8/23)

Catalans Dragons 14, Warrington 16 (CCR6, 20/5/23)

Catalans Dragons 14, Warrington 20 (SLR8, 8/4/23)

Catalans Dragons 10, Warrington 36 (SLR18, 10/7/22)

(at St James’ Park, Newcastle)

Super League summary

Catalans Dragons won 18 (includes win in 2008 play-offs)

Warrington won 28

1 draw

Catalans Dragons highest score: 52-14 (H, 2008) (Widest margin: 52-14, H, 2008; 46-8, H, 2008 EPO)

Warrington highest score: 56-6 (S8, H, 2018) (also widest margin)

GEORGE WILLIAMS needs one appearance to reach 350 for his career.

– 112 for Warrington Wolves (2021-2026)

– 32 for Canberra Raiders (2020-2021)

– 179 for Wigan Warriors (2013-2019)

– 1 for South Wales Scorpions (2013, dual-registration)

– 24 for England (2015-2018, 2022-2025)

– 1 for Great Britain (2019)

SAM POWELL needs one appearance to reach 350 for his career.

​- 65 for Warrington Wolves (2024-2026)

– 273 for Wigan Warriors (2012-2023)

– 2 for Workington Town (2014-2015, dual-registration)

​- 6 for South Wales Scorpions (2013, dual-registration)

​- 3 for England Knights (2018-2019)

SAM STONE needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

– 20 for Warrington Wolves (2025, loan, 2026)

– 50 for Salford Red Devils (2023-2025)

– 38 for Leigh Centurions (2021-2022)

– 21 for Gold Coast Titans (2019-2021)

– 18 for Newcastle Knights (2017-2018)

– 2 for Malta (2018)

MARC SNEYD needs one field goal to reach 50 (Super League).

– 1 for Warrington Wolves (2025-2026)

– 13 for Salford Red Devils (2010-2013, 2022-2025)

– 33 for Hull FC (2015-2021)

– 2 for Castleford Tigers (2014, loan)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)