Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls preview and 21-man squads

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Daryl Powell makes two changes to the 21-man squad that went down against Wigan Warriors last weekend.

Jazz Tevaga is suspended, whilst Isaiah Vagana also drops out. Caius Faatili returns, with youngster Charlie Abraham coming into the squad.

Waqa Blake and Phoenix Steinwede will be out for three months each after suffering injuries in the loss to Leeds Rhinos almost a fortnight ago.

Jayden Nikorima, Rowan Milnes and Ryan Sutton are also missing.

Cam Bate, Brandon Douglas (recalled from his loan spell at Halifax Panthers), Alfie Leake and Dan Russell come back into Kurt Haggerty’s squad.

SQUADS

Trinity: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Oliver Pratt, 3 Cameron Scott, 4 Corey Hall, 5 Tom Johnstone, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Mike McMeeken, 9 Tyson Smoothy, 10 Ky Rodwell, 11 Seth Nikotemo, 12 Matty Storton, 14 Jay Pitts, 15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16 Caius Faatili, 17 Harvey Smith, 20 Jack Sinfield, 21 Jayden Myers, 23 Josh Rourke, 24 Tray Lolesio, Charlie Abraham

Bulls: 1 Caleb Aekins, 3 Esan Marsters, 5 Ethan Ryan, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Loghan Lewis, 11 Dan Russell, 12 Zac Fulton, 13 Joe Mellor, 14 Mitch Souter, 16 Ebon Scurr, 17 Ed Chamberlain, 19 Will Gardiner, 20 Brandon Douglas, 21 Sam Hallas, 23 Connor Wynne, 25 Eliot Peposhi, 27 Alfie Leake, 29 Cameron Bate, 30 Leon Ruan, 32 Chris Atkin, 33 Jack Ormondroyd

Referee: Liam Rush

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Bradford 2, Wakefield 14 (ChR15, 14/7/24)

Bradford 14, Wakefield 40 (1895C-SF, 12/5/24)

Wakefield 42, Bradford 12 (ChR1, 15/3/24)

Wakefield 17, Bradford 14 (CCR5, 13/3/20)

Wakefield 24, Bradford 16 (MPG, 3/10/15)

Wakefield 48, Bradford 18 (S8Q-R2, 15/8/15)

Bradford 20, Wakefield 12 (SLR15, 1/6/14)

Wakefield 10, Bradford 23 (SLR2, 20/2/14)

Wakefield 24, Bradford 26 (SLR23, 4/8/13)

Bradford 40, Wakefield 6 (SLR1, 3/2/13)

Super League summary

Wakefield won 7

Bradford won 27

Wakefield highest score: 44-34 (H, 2005) (Widest margin: 28-16, A, 2005; 26-14, H, 2011)

Bradford highest score: 62-10 (H, 2001) (also widest margin)

TOM JOHNSTONE needs one try to reach 150 for his career.

​- 104 for Wakefield Trinity (2015-2022, 2025-2026)

– 37 for Catalans Dragons (2023-2024)

– 1 for Featherstone Rovers (2015, loan)

– 7 for England (2018, 2023-2025)