Catalans Dragons winger Fouad Yaha out for five months following shoulder surgery

CATALANS DRAGONS winger Fouad Yaha is set to be out for five months following surgery on his shoulder.

The French club’s greatest try-scorer in history suffered a dislocated shoulder during training, but has since undergone successful surgery.

Despite that, Yaha is still expected to be out for five months, paving the way for new signing Tom Johnstone to nail his starting berth on the wing.

The Dragons are still set to make at least one more signing for the 2023 Super League season given the departures of the likes of Dean Whare, Samisoni Langi and Josh Drinkwater.