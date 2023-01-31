Warrington Wolves have a future England halfback in their Super League ranks

WARRINGTON WOLVES should be rubbing their hands at the thought of having a future England halfback in their Super League ranks.

He may well be currently on a season-long loan at Featherstone Rovers, but Riley Dean has what it takes to make it to the very top – and his performances in pre-season are evidence of just that.

Against Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, Dean controlled proceedings for a lot of the 80 minutes and for a 21-year-old that is no easy feat.

A wiry figure with a great sleight of hand, the current Rovers playmaker has the ability to slip through defences with ease whilst Dean’s kicking game is also a major feature of his style.

Employed by head coach Sean Long to be at the heart of an expansive style of play as Rovers aim towards promotion in 2023, the 21-year-old will be watched with eager eyes from Cheshire.

Debuting in 2019 for Warrington, Dean has made just nine appearances since making his debut but there was hope that the Wolves man would be given more chances in 2023 following the departure of Gareth Widdop.

However, with head coach Daryl Powell bringing in Josh Drinkwater to partner George Williams in the halves, there seemed to be little chance of Dean cementing a first-team spot.

But, in terms of development, there could really be no better side or environment to thrive in than Featherstone.

The culture being entrenched at the Millennium Stadium is one which will give Dean the foundation in which to launch an exciting rugby league career.

Despite there being three halfbacks at Rovers with Thomas Lacans and Johnathon Ford, Long can only put two in their side for next week’s Championship opener against Keighley Cougars, but it looks increasingly likely that Dean will be the man that can propel Rovers into the big time.