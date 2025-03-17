Challenge Cup Attendances fall flat as no side registers over 10,000 but Widnes Vikings impress

WHAT were the Challenge Cup Fourth Round attendances like over the weekend?

Hull KR 40-0 Oldham

Hull KR don’t give out home attendances

Salford Red Devils 26-16 Bradford Bulls

3,066 at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday night

St Helens 22-14 Leeds Rhinos

7,531 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Catalans Dragons 46-18 Featherstone Rovers

No attendance given at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

Widnes Vikings 16-26 Warrington Wolves

7,011 at the DCBL Stadium on Saturday evening

Wigan Warriors 22-26 Hull FC

9,287 at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday evening

Leigh Leopards 62-4 Batley Bulldogs

4,717 at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday afternoon

Huddersfield Giants 12-22 Wakefield Trinity

3,195 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon