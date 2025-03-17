Challenge Cup Attendances fall flat as no side registers over 10,000 but Widnes Vikings impress

WHAT were the Challenge Cup Fourth Round attendances like over the weekend?
Hull KR 40-0 Oldham
Hull KR don’t give out home attendances
Salford Red Devils 26-16 Bradford Bulls
3,066 at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday night
St Helens 22-14 Leeds Rhinos
7,531 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night
Catalans Dragons 46-18 Featherstone Rovers
No attendance given at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening
Widnes Vikings 16-26 Warrington Wolves
7,011 at the DCBL Stadium on Saturday evening
Wigan Warriors 22-26 Hull FC
9,287 at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday evening
Leigh Leopards 62-4 Batley Bulldogs
4,717 at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday afternoon
Huddersfield Giants 12-22 Wakefield Trinity
3,195 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon