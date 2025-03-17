Huddersfield Giants’ Luke Robinson: ‘I’ve a degree in sports psychology – now I’ve got to use it!’

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS coach Luke Robinson knows he has his work cut out fixing his side’s fatal flaw this season.

Their Challenge Cup defeat to Wakefield Trinity was a fifth match in succession where Huddersfield were leading at half-time only to suffer defeat.

“I’m saying the same things and sounding like a broken record,” said Robinson.

“It’s like groundhog day – every game this year we have been leading at half-time!

“It’s not a fitness thing although there has been a lot of talk about that. It’s a group thing – it’s me, it’s the boys, it’s the mentality.

“It’s very difficult to manage games when every game this year we have had a different spine controlling the game. But it’s not just that, it’s us as a group.

“We are struggling to consistently put sets together as when we do we look quite dangerous. And once you are on the back-foot it becomes an energy thing.

“The frustrating thing for me is they were drowning us. They were on our goalline for five sets at the start of the game and we held out, showed some resilience and character. It’s not a desire thing – it’s a smarts thing.

“The second half is killing us and we need to smarten up and quickly.

“I studied sports psychology at university and got a degree in it, so I’ve got to use it now!”