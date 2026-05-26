Challenge Cup Final records: Most wins, tries, points, appearances

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL RECORDS
Most finals and wins
21 wins in 33 finals by Wigan
Wembley: 18 wins in 26 finals by Wigan
Highest score
Leeds Rhinos 52 London Broncos 16 (at Wembley Stadium, 1999)
Widest margin
Leeds Rhinos 50 Hull Kingston Rovers 0 (at Wembley Stadium, 2015)
Most tries by a team
9 Leeds Rhinos (v Hull Kingston Rovers, 50-0) (at Wembley Stadium, 2015)
9 Leeds Rhinos (v London Broncos, 52-16) (at Wembley Stadium, 1999)
9 Huddersfield (v St Helens, 37-3) (at Watersheddings, Oldham, 1915)
Most points by a losing team
Bradford Bulls 32 St Helens 40 (at Wembley Stadium, 1996)
(also record aggregate of points – 72)
Most successful fightback
St Helens overcame the biggest deficit of 14 points to win a Final when they beat Bradford Bulls 40-32 at Wembley in 1996. The Saints trailed 26-12 from the 53rd to the 57th minute.
Biggest attendance
102,569 Halifax v Warrington (1954 replay at Odsal Stadium, Bradford)
Wembley: 99,801 Hull v Wigan (1985)
Most tries by a player
5 Tom Briscoe (Leeds Rhinos) in the 50-0 defeat of Hull Kingston Rovers at Wembley in 2015
Most goals by a player
8 Iestyn Harris (Leeds Rhinos) in the 52-16 defeat of London Broncos at Wembley in 1999
8 Cyril Kellett (Featherstone Rovers) in the 33-14 defeat of Bradford Northern at Wembley in 1973
Most points by a player
20 Tom Briscoe (5 tries) in Leeds Rhinos’ 50-0 defeat of Hull Kingston Rovers at Wembley in 2015
20 Iestyn Harris (1 try, 8 goals) in Leeds Rhinos’ 52-16 defeat of London Broncos at Wembley in 1999
20 Neil Fox (2 tries, 7 goals) in Wakefield Trinity’s 38-5 defeat of Hull at Wembley in 1960