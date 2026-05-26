Challenge Cup Final records: Most wins, tries, points, appearances

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL RECORDS

Most finals and wins

21 wins in 33 finals by Wigan

Wembley: 18 wins in 26 finals by Wigan

Highest score

Leeds Rhinos 52 London Broncos 16 (at Wembley Stadium, 1999)

Widest margin

Leeds Rhinos 50 Hull Kingston Rovers 0 (at Wembley Stadium, 2015)

Most tries by a team

9 Leeds Rhinos (v Hull Kingston Rovers, 50-0) (at Wembley Stadium, 2015)

9 Leeds Rhinos (v London Broncos, 52-16) (at Wembley Stadium, 1999)

9 Huddersfield (v St Helens, 37-3) (at Watersheddings, Oldham, 1915)

Most points by a losing team

Bradford Bulls 32 St Helens 40 (at Wembley Stadium, 1996)

(also record aggregate of points – 72)

Most successful fightback

St Helens overcame the biggest deficit of 14 points to win a Final when they beat Bradford Bulls 40-32 at Wembley in 1996. The Saints trailed 26-12 from the 53rd to the 57th minute.

Biggest attendance

102,569 Halifax v Warrington (1954 replay at Odsal Stadium, Bradford)

Wembley: 99,801 Hull v Wigan (1985)

Most tries by a player

5 Tom Briscoe (Leeds Rhinos) in the 50-0 defeat of Hull Kingston Rovers at Wembley in 2015

Most goals by a player

8 Iestyn Harris (Leeds Rhinos) in the 52-16 defeat of London Broncos at Wembley in 1999

8 Cyril Kellett (Featherstone Rovers) in the 33-14 defeat of Bradford Northern at Wembley in 1973

Most points by a player

20 Tom Briscoe (5 tries) in Leeds Rhinos’ 50-0 defeat of Hull Kingston Rovers at Wembley in 2015

20 Iestyn Harris (1 try, 8 goals) in Leeds Rhinos’ 52-16 defeat of London Broncos at Wembley in 1999

20 Neil Fox (2 tries, 7 goals) in Wakefield Trinity’s 38-5 defeat of Hull at Wembley in 1960