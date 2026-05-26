Wigan Warriors’ Patrick Mago expects a Challenge Cup blockbuster

WIGAN WARRIORS’ Patrick Mago has suffered at Hull KR’s hands in a major final before but ahead of their Wembley showdown insisted: “This is a new year.”

The blockbusting prop was left helpless when the Robins defeated them in October’s Super League Grand Final to wrest the title away from them.

But the two powerhouses go head-to-head again in Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup Final and he can’t wait to try and make sure that pain doesn’t happen again.

Aucklander Mago, 31, told League Express: “Obviously they’re a good side.

“We know that. They’ve been building over the years and we’ve had some good games against them.

“Look at what they’ve done last year (winning the treble) and you know that they’re a good group. But it’s a new year.

“We’re going for the Challenge Cup, it’s something that we’re looking forward to.

“I can’t wait to go out there, give them a good challenge and just play our game. If we do that, I think we’ll win.”

The game does have all the hallmarks of a potential classic: Wigan beat Hull KR in the 2024 Grand Final before last year’s rematch, they have each claimed a League Leaders’ Shield after fierce fights for top spot over the last two years and they have both triumphed in the World Club Challenge.

Mago is looking for a treble of Cup victories having won it at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022, his maiden season after joining from South Sydney, and again two years ago at Wembley versus Warrington Wolves.

He said: “I do love the Challenge Cup.

“Obviously, when I first moved over here, I had no idea what it and Wembley was like.

“But I’ve won two now and it’s honestly the best weekend when you win: it’s just the best week – the build-up to it all, then obviously playing and winning at Wembley.

“Everyone loves doing it. I really enjoy it.”

After what happened on Thursday night, there will be even more focus on the Wembley showdown.

The two clubs played each other in Super League, but Wigan opted to rest the bulk of their regular 17, fielding ten young debutants instead, and Rovers eased to a 62-4 success.

The Robins only left out two of their first-choice side – Tyrone May and ex-Wigan winger Joe Burgess who are both expected to return in the Cup final.

In contrast, Mago was one of the few regulars fielded by Matt Peet.

He admitted: “It was obviously a tough night. But it was a good opportunity for some of our young lads debuting.

“Playing men like that, against a good team ,is what’s going to do them good in the future.

“I’m happy for the boys that got to debut. To be part of their debut, I’m grateful; it was something that I will cherish and find special.

“And they kept saying I’d bring the average age up!

“It’ll be good to have all the boys back next week. We know the Challenge Cup is a different ball game. We have one chance.”