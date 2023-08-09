Challenge Cup Final ticket sales latest as Leigh Leopards prepare for Hull KR showdown

IF you’ve been paying attention to the world of rugby league, you will realise that this weekend is Challenge Cup Finals Day.

Not only will Leigh Leopards do battle with Hull KR in the showpiece event at 3pm, but Leeds Rhinos Women will take on their St Helens counterparts prior to that clash whilst Halifax Panthers and Batley Bulldogs will go head to head in the 1895 Cup Final at 5.30pm.

All in all, it is set to be a thoroughly exciting weekend with six sets of supporters making the trip down to Wembley to watch their team in action.

Of course, with both Leigh and Hull KR well supported and the potential excitement for a neutral to watch two teams that aren’t regulars in the capital, there has been expectation that ticket sales will be positive.

Whilst the Leopards are a recent success story under head coach Adrian Lam, sitting pretty in third in the Super League table after being promoted just last year, Rovers are enjoying a resurgence under new boss Willie Peters.

And, League Express can now reveal that over 60,000 fans are expected to fill the Wembley arches on Saturday afternoon, with the hope that the momentum can be continued right up until kick-off in a bid to break the 63,000 barrier.

That would make this year’s final the best supported Challenge Cup Final since 2017 when Hull FC took on the Wigan Warriors.

Hospitality sales are also understood to have been strong, reflecting the mood of excitement at all six finalists, especially Hull KR and Leigh Leopards – and ensuring a financially successful event for the sport.

