History made as Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup final referees confirmed

AARON and Liam Moore will make Rugby League history at Wembley Stadium on Saturday having been appointed as referees for the two Betfred Challenge Cup Finals.
Aaron will take charge of his second consecutive Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final, as the holders St Helens face a Wigan Warriors team who will making their Wembley debut (1145am kick-off).
A little over three hours later, his elder brother Liam will referee the Betfred Challenge Cup Final between Warrington Wolves and Hull KR – his third Cup Final appointment, with the previous two having come in 2021 and 2020, when he became the youngest ever Challenge Cup Final referee at the age of 24.
Liam Rush, the youngest member of the RFL’s panel of full-time referees at 24, has been appointed as the referee for the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final between Featherstone Rovers and York Knights, which kicks off at 545pm.
Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final – 11:45am kick-off
St Helens v Wigan Warriors
Referee- Aaron Moore
Touch Judge- Ollie Salmon
Touch Judge- Lucas Seal
Reserve Referee- James Vella
Video Referee- Tom Grant
Match Commissioner- Anthony Creasey
Timekeeper- Martin Hawkes
Warrington Wolves v Hull Kingston Rovers
Betfred Men’s Challenge Cup Final – 3:00pm kick-off
Referee- Liam Moore
Touch Judge- Marcus Griffiths
Touch Judge- Richard Thompson
Reserve Referee- Chris Kendall
Reserve Touch Judge- Mark Craven
Video Referee- Jack Smith
Match Commissioner- Paul Hewitt
Timekeeper- Tony Brown
Featherstone Rovers v York City Knights
AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final – 5:45pm kick-off
Referee- Liam Rush
Touch Judge- Cameron Worsley
Touch Judge- Matty Lynn
Reserve Referee- Tara Jones
In Goal Judge- Paul Marklove
In Goal Judge-Alex Cameron
Match Commissioner- Martin Hawkes
Timekeeper- Anthony Creasey