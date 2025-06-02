History made as Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup final referees confirmed

AARON and Liam Moore will make Rugby League history at Wembley Stadium on Saturday having been appointed as referees for the two Betfred Challenge Cup Finals.

Aaron will take charge of his second consecutive Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final, as the holders St Helens face a Wigan Warriors team who will making their Wembley debut (1145am kick-off).

A little over three hours later, his elder brother Liam will referee the Betfred Challenge Cup Final between Warrington Wolves and Hull KR – his third Cup Final appointment, with the previous two having come in 2021 and 2020, when he became the youngest ever Challenge Cup Final referee at the age of 24.

Liam Rush, the youngest member of the RFL’s panel of full-time referees at 24, has been appointed as the referee for the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final between Featherstone Rovers and York Knights, which kicks off at 545pm.

Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final – 11:45am kick-off

St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Referee- Aaron Moore

Touch Judge- Ollie Salmon

Touch Judge- Lucas Seal

Reserve Referee- James Vella

Video Referee- Tom Grant

Match Commissioner- Anthony Creasey

Timekeeper- Martin Hawkes

Warrington Wolves v Hull Kingston Rovers

Betfred Men’s Challenge Cup Final – 3:00pm kick-off

Referee- Liam Moore

Touch Judge- Marcus Griffiths

Touch Judge- Richard Thompson

Reserve Referee- Chris Kendall

Reserve Touch Judge- Mark Craven

Video Referee- Jack Smith

Match Commissioner- Paul Hewitt

Timekeeper- Tony Brown

Featherstone Rovers v York City Knights

AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final – 5:45pm kick-off

Referee- Liam Rush

Touch Judge- Cameron Worsley

Touch Judge- Matty Lynn

Reserve Referee- Tara Jones

In Goal Judge- Paul Marklove

In Goal Judge-Alex Cameron

Match Commissioner- Martin Hawkes

Timekeeper- Anthony Creasey