Warrington Wolves star George Williams confirms he will play in Challenge Cup Final

WARRINGTON WOLVES star George Williams has confirmed he will play in this year’s Challenge Cup Final.

Williams was ruled out for 8-12 weeks back in April after rupturing ankle ligaments in their 28-16 loss to Hull FC earlier in the season.

However, with a Wembley due date seven weeks after Williams suffered that injury, the Warrington halfback has confirmed that he will play in Saturday’s showpiece final this weekend.

“I will be playing,” Williams said.

“Wembley’s been an easy motivation for myself. They said it would be eight weeks so we have only shaved a week off that

“It’s an easy goal to make sure you do everything right. I will be out there Saturday.”