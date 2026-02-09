Challenge Cup fourth-round draw made as Goole Vikings rewarded with Warrington Wolves clash

THE Challenge Cup fourth-round draw has been made with a number of mouthwatering ties to come, including Leeds Rhinos’ visit to Wakefield Trinity.

The games will be played on the weekend of March 14-15, with all-Super League ties dominating a draw which includes all 13 participating top-flight clubs.

However, there is a potential money-spinner for Championship side Goole Vikings, who overcame Halifax Panthers in the upset of the third round, with a tie at home against Warrington Wolves, nine-time winners and runners-up in each of the past two seasons.

The other remaining second-tier clubs have both been drawn away, with Oldham travelling to Catalans Dragons and Keighley Cougars to visit York Knights.

Along with the West Yorkshire derby at Wakefield, two more trophy contenders will go head-to-head when Leigh Leopards host Hull FC.

Holders Hull KR will play at Huddersfield Giants while Wigan Warriors are to host Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers will face St Helens for quarter-final places.

Challenge Cup Fourth Round draw:

Castleford Tigers v St Helens

Catalans Dragons v Oldham

Goole Vikings v Warrington Wolves

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

Leigh Leopards v Hull FC

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Wigan Warriors v Bradford Bulls

York Knights v Keighley Cougars

Schedule for Challenge Cup:

Quarter-finals – April 11-12

Semi-finals – May 9-10

Final – Saturday, May 30