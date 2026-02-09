Halifax Panthers wound up by High Court

HALIFAX PANTHERS have been served with a winding-up order by the High Court.

Parent company Halifax Rugby League Football Club Limited is to be liquidated after a petition brought by HMRC over unpaid tax was granted on Monday.

A new company would be required to take over the club, and its licence with the RFL, if Halifax are to continue this season.

The RFL Board will meet this week to consider options for a way forward.

“We know this news will be very disappointing for our supporters, players, staff and sponsors,” said the Panthers in a statement.

“The winding-up relates to a long-running dispute with HMRC, and despite efforts to find a solution, we were unable to conclude a deal in time to prevent this outcome.

“As part of this process, the directors are no longer in control of the company, and responsibility now passes to the official receiver, who will oversee the company’s affairs and determine the next steps.

“Discussions will now begin around the future of the club. Our focus is on working with all parties to secure the best possible outcome and a sustainable future for Halifax Panthers.

“This is not necessarily the end of the club, and we will provide further updates as soon as we can.”

The winding-up petition was brought in October 2024, at which time Halifax admitted to approximately £80,000 of debt.

Efforts were subsequently made to raise funds and cut running costs, and last October the Panthers claimed to be on a more stable financial footing after recording “higher turnover and new investment”.

The RFL now face a pressing challenge to handle the crisis, which has come two rounds into the Championship season.

A statement from the governing body said: “The Board of the RFL will meet to consider all options this week.

“Our thoughts are with the players, coaches, club staff and fans that will be affected on hearing today’s news.

“A further update will be made in due course.”

It’s the latest significant financial trouble to strike the sport, following the liquidation of Salford Red Devils and Featherstone Rovers entering administration, both in December.

A new Salford club was formed in time to start the new Championship season but prospective new ownership at Featherstone was rejected by the RFL, meaning the club were denied entry.

Another second-tier club, Oldham, are due in court on Wednesday to hear a winding-up petition filed by HMRC over tax debt in December, although chairman Bill Quinn has insisted it “has been paid and it will be dismissed”.