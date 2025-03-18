Challenge Cup Quarter-Final dates, times and broadcasting schedule revealed

THE dates, time and broadcasting details have been confirmed for the Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals.

The Challenge Cup will return to BBC Sport on the weekend of 5/6 April, with two heavyweight ties between Hull FC and Hull KR and Warrington Wolves and St Helens selected for broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer that weekend.

On Saturday 5th, Hull FC and Hull KR will meet in the competition for the first time since 1986 after being paired together in a mouthwatering draw which will be aired live on BBC One (KO 2.30pm).

Beaten 2024 Finalists Warrington Wolves will host local rivals St Helens on Sunday 6th live on BBC Two (KO 2.30pm). The two sides also met in last year’s quarter-finals, with Sam Burgess’ side celebrating a 31-8 victory against the 13-time Challenge Cup winners but eventually lost out to Wigan at Wembley.

The other two Quarter-Finals will be played on Friday night (April 4).

Wakefield Trinity will welcome Leigh Leopards, as the 2024 AB Sundecks 1895 Cup winners look to emulate the feat of Adrian Lam’s Leopards who followed their 1895 Cup triumph in 2022 by winning the Betfred Challenge Cup the following year.

Salford Red Devils will also travel to the south of France that evening to face Catalans Dragons, with the French side drawn at home following yesterday’s draw on BBC 5Live.

Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals:

Friday 4 April

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (KO 8pm)

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (KO 8pm, CET)

Saturday 5 April

Hull FC v Hull KR, BBC One and iPlayer (KO 2.30pm)

Sunday 6 April

Warrington Wolves v St Helens, BBC Two and iPlayer (KO 2.30pm)