St Helens hit with cruel injury blow as new recruit set for months on sidelines

ST HELENS have been hit by a cruel injury blow as new recruit Kyle Feldt is set to spend three months on the sidelines.

That’s according to Saints head coach Paul Wellens, who has revealed that the former North Queensland Cowboys winger has ruptured a ligament in his hand – and that he will require surgery.

Joe Batchelor will also be missing against Warrington Wolves due to failing a HIA in the win over Leeds Rhinos, but Wellens gave the damning prognosis on Feldt.

“Joe Batchelor will be missing. Kyle Feldt has ruptured a ligament in his hand – he did it against Hull KR but played again last week.

“It’s got worse and he will need surgery on that. That could see him out for 12 weeks which is a cruel blow for us and particularly Kyle,” Wellens said.

“We were hopeful and he was hopeful that it would be something that we would be able to manage until the end of the year and that it wouldn’t worsen.

“But having seen the hand specialist – that’s not the case. The ruptured ligament has put the hand in a vulnerable position with the bones and structure around it.

“It would be too much of a risk that we were hoping to go down and Kyle’s health and wellbeing comes first and foremost so surgery is the best option.”

In terms of Feldt’s replacement, Wellens hinted that Ben Davies could get the nod.

“Ben Davies could come in, he’s been in and around the squad and has always done a good job when called upon.

“Lewis Murphy is due to return in two to four weeks.”

With Saints suffering from injuries galore in the outside backs – the likes of Murphy, Konrad Hurrell, Owen Dagnall and now Feldt are all sidelined – Wellens was asked whether he would dip his toe into the transfer market immediately.

However, Wellens made the admission that Saints are “pretty close” to the salary cap.

“We are pretty close to the cap. Because it’s (Feldt’s injury) all very new, we can have discussions there but in terms of bringing in anybody we are not at that part at this moment in time.

“What we have to do is back the depth of the squad that we started the year with. This is a challenge I want to see the team rise to.”