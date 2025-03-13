THE Challenge Cup Quarter-Final draw details have been revealed, with the Fourth Round coming up this weekend.

The Fourth Round ties will see Salford Red Devils host Bradford Bulls on Friday night along with St Helens taking on Leeds Rhinos and Oldham’s visit to Hull KR.

On Friday, Widnes Vikings take on Warrington Wolves, with Featherstone Rovers travelling to Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors going up against Hull FC.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Huddersfield Giants will host Wakefield Trinity as Leigh Leopards go head-to-head with Batley Bulldogs.

With eight teams set to go into the hat for the next round, the Challenge Cup Quarter-Final draw will take place on Monday night during an hour long rugby league program on BBC Radio 5 Live from 9pm until.