Brad Arthur reveals potential Matt Frawley replacements and his Leeds Rhinos’ ‘frustration’ ahead of St Helens tie

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has revealed there “a couple of different options” that he can use to replace halfback Matt Frawley against St Helens on Friday night.

The Rhinos travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium for the Challenge Cup Fourth Round on Friday, but they will do so without Frawley in the halves after he failed a HIA in the defeat to Catalans Dragons last weekend.

And Arthur has explained the options available to him.

“We’ve got a couple of different options we are going through,” Arthur said.

“Lachie Miller is getting close to being available and Jack Sinfield is also there.

“Jack did a good job a few weeks and both him and Lachie have done fair bits in the session.

“Ryan Hall has done all the training and is good to go.

“Jake is an option in the halves if Lachie is back. We probably won’t know more until gameday on Friday.”

Arthur is “excited” about the Challenge Cup clash against St Helens.

“I’m excited about it and looking forward to it. The chance to try and get to Wembley is the goal.

“There are not many competitions, and I don’t say this lightly, but you’ve only got to win four games to get there so it’s achievable for everyone in the competition.

“You’ve got to be at your best for four games instead of 27 weeks and that’s what we are focused on.”

Now the Leeds boss is just concentrating on ensuring that his team do not ‘try too hard’.

“It’s frustrating for all of us involved, they are trying too hard sometimes to turn the scoreboard over and maybe come up with some plays that aren’t the right plays at the right time.

“We have played some of our best footy when we have gone set for set.”