Challenge Cup round four kick-offs and TV coverage confirmed with one tie switched

THE live stream focus will be fully on West Yorkshire in the Challenge Cup fourth round.

BBC iPlayer have chosen the derby clash between Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos for its online coverage on Friday, March 13 (8pm).

And The Sportsman’s pick for the round of 16 is another all-Super League clash, between Huddersfield Giants and new world champions Hull KR (Saturday, March 14, 3pm).

Since the start of the current broadcast deal two years ago, no Challenge Cup matches are televised until the quarter-final stage, when the BBC screen two matches on their terrestrial channels before showing both semi-finals and the Wembley showpiece.

It means no coverage of Goole Vikings’ notable tie with Warrington Wolves, which has been switched to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Goole say the swap is due to a delay in the redevelopment of their Victoria Pleasure Grounds base, where a new stand is being built, and that “several alternative local venues were unable to facilitate the tie at short notice”.

Warrington, who also switched their ‘away’ fixture with Sheffield Eagles in round three, will host on the Saturday at 2pm.

Three matches will take place simultaneously on the Friday, with Leigh Leopards playing Hull FC and Wigan Warriors welcoming Bradford Bulls, both at 8pm.

The following day’s action includes all three remaining Championship clubs, with Keighley Cougars playing away to York Knights at noon (to accommodate York playing in Super League against Wigan the Thursday after), and Oldham at Catalans Dragons (5.30pm UK time).

The last tie, starting at 6pm, sees Castleford Tigers take on St Helens to complete the quarter-final line-up, with no games scheduled for the Sunday.