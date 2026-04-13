Challenge Cup Semi-Finals venues, dates, kick-off times and broadcasting details confirmed

WARRINGTON WOLVES and Doncaster will host the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

St Helens will face Wigan Warriors at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday May 9 – with a kick-off of 2.30pm – in a game that will be televised live on BBC One.

Holders Hull KR then tackle Warrington in the other semi-final tie in Doncaster on Sunday May 10 – kick-off at 4pm – broadcast live on BBC Two, as Super League sides battle it out for a place at the Wembley showpiece on May 30.

Both days will see double-headers as the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup semi-finals are also taking place.

The first tie at Warrington will kick-off at 11.30am while the game at Doncaster starts at 1pm, with both shown live on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for the semi-finals go on sale to club members on Wednesday (noon) for a 48-hour priority window with any remaining tickets going on general sale on Friday.

Challenge Cup Semi-Finals:

Saturday 9 May at Halliwell Jones Stadium

Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final 1 – 11.30am (BBC iPlayer)

St Helens v Wigan Warriors – 2.30pm (BBC1 2pm-4.30pm)

Sunday 10 May at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster

Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final 2 – 1pm (BBC iPlayer)

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR – 4pm (BBC2 3.45pm-6.15pm)