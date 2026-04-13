BBC viewing figures for Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals revealed

THE viewing figures for the weekend’s live Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals have been revealed – with Hull KR’s 48-10 thrashing of York Knights pulling in just 125,000 viewers on average.

However, that clash – shown live on BBC Two – competed with the Grand National on ITV as well as the Women’s Six Nations on BBC One.

That 125,000 average viewership equated to just a 2.2 percent share of the audience.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Wigan Warriors’ 26-22 win over Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon yielded in a much bigger audience.

In fact, there was an average viewership of 423,000, which equated to 7.2 percent share of the audience.