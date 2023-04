TONIGHT, the Challenge Cup Sixth Round Draw was concluded with a number of mouthwatering ties between Super League sides.

Here was the draw in full:

Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves

Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC

York Knights vs London Broncos

Halifax Panthers vs St Helens

Hull KR vs Batley Bulldogs

Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards

Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors

Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants