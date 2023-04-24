Club charged by RFL following “crowd disturbance” over Easter weekend

BARROW Raiders have been charged by the RFL following crowd disturbance during the Cumbrian side’s Good Friday defeat to Whitehaven.

The club has been charged by the RFL for failure to adhere to codes of conduct, failure to control the crowd, misconduct of spectators and conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game.

Following this notice, the club are aiming to try to identify and interview any supporters, either from Barrow or Whitehaven, who were either inciting violence or committing violent acts in the video below.

The club put out this statement: “We would be grateful if any of our supporters were able to forward names and contact details of anyone acting inappropriately in the video.

“We do not want trial by social media, whereby innocent people are wrongly accused.

“We ask supporters who are able to share information to do so confidentially by emailing steve.neale@barrowrlfc.com.”