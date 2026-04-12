Challenge Cup Team of the Week after St Helens, Hull KR, Warrington and Wigan wins

WHICH Challenge Cup stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?

1. Tristan Sailor – St Helens

Impressed at fullback in St Helens’ big win over Catalans.

2. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors

Looked lively coming out of defence.

3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Put some monstrous hits on the York attackers.

4. Cameron Scott – Wakefield Trinity

Made some great runs

5. Tom Johnstone – Wakefield Trinity

Some massive metres coming out of defence.

6. Tyrone May – Hull KR

A hat-trick hero against York.

7. Jackson Hastings – St Helens

One of his best games in a St Helens shirt.

8. Patrick Mago – Wigan Warriors

Was terrific off the bench against Wakefield.

9. Daryl Clark – St Helens

Once more instrumental in making St Helens tick.

10. Sauaso Sue – Hull KR

Another try for Sauaso Sue as York simply couldn’t live with the Hull KR man.

11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Superb in the back-row against Wakefield.

12. Isaiah Vagana – Wakefield Trinity

Terrific in the loss against Wigan.

13. Ben Currie – Warrington Wolves

Was everywhere for Warrington and grabbed two deserved tries.

Substitutes

14. David Klemmer – St Helens

Settling into life at St Helens with ease.

15. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Looked like a man possessed on his return from injury.

16. Jai Whitbread – Hull KR

Gave Hull KR tremendous go-forward.

17. Alex Walmsley – St Helens

Came back to the St Helens side with a vengeance, leading from the front in the big win over Catalans.