Challenge Cup Team of the Week after St Helens, Hull KR, Warrington and Wigan wins

WHICH Challenge Cup stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?
1. Tristan Sailor – St Helens
Impressed at fullback in St Helens’ big win over Catalans.
2. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors
Looked lively coming out of defence.
3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR
Put some monstrous hits on the York attackers.
4. Cameron Scott – Wakefield Trinity
Made some great runs
5. Tom Johnstone – Wakefield Trinity
Some massive metres coming out of defence.
6. Tyrone May – Hull KR
A hat-trick hero against York.
7. Jackson Hastings – St Helens
One of his best games in a St Helens shirt.
8. Patrick Mago – Wigan Warriors
Was terrific off the bench against Wakefield.
9. Daryl Clark – St Helens
Once more instrumental in making St Helens tick.
10. Sauaso Sue – Hull KR
Another try for Sauaso Sue as York simply couldn’t live with the Hull KR man.
11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors
Superb in the back-row against Wakefield.
12. Isaiah Vagana – Wakefield Trinity
Terrific in the loss against Wigan.
13. Ben Currie – Warrington Wolves
Was everywhere for Warrington and grabbed two deserved tries.
Substitutes
14. David Klemmer – St Helens
Settling into life at St Helens with ease.
15. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards
Looked like a man possessed on his return from injury.
16. Jai Whitbread – Hull KR
Gave Hull KR tremendous go-forward.
17. Alex Walmsley – St Helens
Came back to the St Helens side with a vengeance, leading from the front in the big win over Catalans.