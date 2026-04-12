Injury Corner: St Helens double blow as issues mount for Leigh and Warrington

ST HELENS were counting the cost of their big Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Catalans Dragons with two serious injuries.

Jake Wingfield left the field early with a suspected ACL injury whilst winger Lewis Murphy suffered a dislocated elbow in the 36-4 triumph.

Hull KR thrashed York Knights, but they will be ruing the loss of impressive forward Dean Hadley, who had an issue with his eye.

Leigh Leopards suffered a second straight loss to Warrington Wolves but were far better in a 24-10 defeat.

They had two worrying injuries to contend with at the end of the game, with Umyla Hanley (shoulder) succumbing and Tesi Niu (pec) struggling throughout the second half.

For the Wolves, Luke Yates (neck/shoulder) came off early, Cai Taylor-Wray (hand) battled through and Josh Smith (groin) missed out.