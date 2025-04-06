Challenge Cup Team of the Week: Hull KR and Warrington Wolves dominate with Hull FC, Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons me included

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Challenge Cup Team of the Week?
1. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR
An accomplished display at fullback from Jack Broadbent.
2. Arron Lindop – Warrington Wolves
Continues to impress in a Warrington shirt.
3. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards
What a weapon Tesi Niu is proving to be for the Leopards and he was superb against Wakefield.
4. Peta Hiku – Hull KR
Tormented Hull FC all afternoon.
5. Tommy Makinson – Catalans Dragons
Revelled on the big stage.
6. George Williams – Warrington Wolves
What a performance from George Williams in the win over St Helens.
7. Jez Litten – Hull KR
What a substitute’s performance from Jez Litten after the injury to Mikey Lewis.
8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC
Another week, another Herman Ese’ese inclusion as the Hull man continues to impresses.
9. Michael McIlorum – Hull KR
A huge 80 minute performance from Michael McIlorum against Hull FC.
10. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves
Despite suffering an awful injury beforehand, Paul Vaughan stepped up with a great stint against St Helens.
11. Dean Hadley – Hull KR
Another big display from Dean Hadley in the win over Hull FC.
12. Elliott Whitehead – Catalans Dragons
Might have been sinbinned but still stood up tall against Salford.
13. James Harrison – Warrington Wolves
A big display in the pack for James Harrison.
Substitutes
14. Chris Hankinson – Salford Red Devils
Didn’t really deserve to be on the losing side against Catalans.
15. Isaiah Vagana – Wakefield Trinity
Continues to impress in a Wakefield shirt.
16. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity
Continues to show his class in the centres.
17. Gareth O’Brien – Leigh Leopards
Quickly becoming indispensable for this Leigh outfit.