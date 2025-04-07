Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur reportedly targeting NRL return

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur is reportedly targeting a return to the NRL.

That’s according to Australian publication, Zero Tackle, which has claimed that Arthur is weighing up his options about a potential return to Australia despite being offered a new deal at Headingley.

Arthur is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season after signing a one-year deal for this campaign.

But, the former Parramatta Eels boss has made no secret of his desire to return to the NRL to coach one day, with Arthur previously being linked with a potential new franchise in Perth.

He is currently being tasked with leading Leeds back into the Super League play-offs and challenging for silverware after two years without the top six.

However, Arthur is still weighing up his options: “I’ve never had the chance to come to the UK before, I was at Parramatta for 11 years,” Arthur told League Express.

“I still want to be an NRL coach but I’ve loved it here. I always wanted to come over at some stage but I thought it might have been later in my career.

“I hope to come back over again in ten years’ time.”

So does that mean Arthur contemplates being in Australia for 2026?

“I haven’t thought about it. I’ve got two boys back in Australia and not seeing them for 11 months is going to be hard.

“But I love the club, the game and the way I have been treated with respect by the players and everyone I’m working with.

“I would have no problems staying.”