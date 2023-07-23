Challenge Cup Team of the Week: Leigh Leopards and Hull KR dominate as St Helens and Wigan Warriors stars also feature

THE Challenge Cup semi-finals are now over and what a pair of fixtures they proved to be.

Leigh Leopards took on St Helens in the first semi-final at the home of the Warrington Wolves, the Halliwell Jones Stadium, in an incredible tussle. And, though Saints led 6-0 at half-time following a Joey Lussick effort, Adrian Lam’s men turned the screw in the second forty minutes.

After tries from Oliver Holmes and Zak Hardaker, Leigh led 10-6 before Saints were cut down to 12 men due to a Sione Mata’utia late tackle. Ben Reynolds added a penalty to make it 12-6 before Jonny Lomax struck with two minutes left to set up a grandstand finish.

However, Tommy Makinson couldn’t convert as the Leopards held on for an incredible win to earn a Wembley visit for the first time since 1971.

In the second semi-final, Hull KR took on Wigan Warriors at Headingley in a brilliant encounter on Sunday. Matt Peet’s men went into the half-time sheds with an 8-4 lead following a brilliant Jai Field effort and two Harry Smith goals.

But, Wigan were down to 12 men just after the break following a Joe Shorrocks shoulder charge on Mikey Lewis, with KR also being reduced to 12 men when Shaun Kenny-Dowall professionally fouled Bevan French as he chased a Smith grubber.

With time running out, Rovers hit back through Ethan Ryan as Brad Schneider’s conversion levelled proceedings at 10-10. And, it was the former Canberra Raiders man that became the hero once more in Golden Point, slotting over the winning drop-goal to send KR to Wembley with an 11-10 win.

But, who makes the Challenge Cup Team of the Week?

1. Gareth O’Brien – Leigh Leopards

As safe as houses at the back for Leigh, Gareth O’Brien proved his worth against St Helens.

2. Tommy Makinson – St Helens

He may have missed the conversion that would have levelled the scores as well as a penalty, but Tommy Makinson was superb going forward for Saints against Leigh.

3. Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards

What a performance from the Leigh centre in the win over St Helens. Zak Hardaker was everywhere, scoring a try and saving two in a complete display.

4. Shaun Kenny-Dowall – Hull KR

He may have been sinbinned against Wigan, but Shaun Kenny-Dowall put in a fantastic captain’s knock yesterday.

5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

Josh Charnley saved a certain try from Tommy Makinson just before half-time as the Leigh man enjoyed a great winger’s performance.

6. Brad Schneider – Hull KR

Delivered the winning drop-goal as well as the pressure conversion in the final ten minutes.

7. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

The words to describe Lachlan Lam are beginning to fill a list with the halfback performing superbly once more against St Helens on Saturday.

8. Tom Amone – Leigh Leopards

Once more the man to take Leigh forward against St Helens, Tom Amone put in some brilliant metre-eating runs.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Edwin Ipape was superb for Leigh against St Helens, putting his body on the line on numerous occasions.

10. George King – Hull KR

George King was his usual battering ram self for KR against Wigan, taking in some brilliant runs.

11. Kane Linnett – Hull KR

Kane Linnett put in a big performance in the back-row for Rovers.

12. Liam Farrell – Wigan Warriors

Liam Farrell didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Hull KR with a massive shift.

13. John Asiata – Leigh Leopards

Perhaps one of Leigh’s greatest ever signings, John Asiata was in inspired form against Saints.

Substitutes

14. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Mikey Lewis was sensational for Rovers against Wigan yesterday.

15. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Jai Field was Wigan’s best player against Hull KR, with the livewire scoring a sensational try and catching every high ball that came his way.

16. Kai Pearce-Paul – Wigan Warriors

Helped bring energy to the Wigan side off the bench.

17. Sam Luckley – Hull KR

Sam Luckley proved to be difficult to get down by the Wigan defence in KR’s big win.