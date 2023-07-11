Championship and League One Attendances: Featherstone Rovers, Newcastle Thunder and Workington Town impress

ANOTHER round of the Championship has been and gone and what a weekend it proved to be.
The action began on Saturday afternoon when London Broncos hosted Toulouse Olympique and the capital club ran out 22-6 winners in one of the shocks of 2023 so far.
Wind the clock forward 24 hours to Sunday as Batley Bulldogs thrashed Halifax Panthers, 42-0, in a major result in the Championship play-off race.
Elsewhere, Featherstone Rovers put Swinton Lions to the sword in an emphatic 52-6 thrashing as York Knights demolished Keighley Cougars 50-10 at Cougar Park,
Newcastle Thunder kept their survival hopes alive with a 30-12 win over fellow strugglers Whitehaven whilst Sheffield Eagles overcame Barrow Raiders 36-18.
But, what were the attendances like over the weekend?
London Broncos 22-6 Toulouse Olympique
1,089 at Kuflink Stadium on Saturday evening
Newcastle Thunder 30-12 Whitehaven
1,284 at Kingston Park on Sunday afternoon
Keighley Cougars 10-50 York Knights
No attendance given on Sunday afternoon
Featherstone Rovers 52-6 Swinton Lions
2,845 at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Sheffield Eagles 36-18 Barrow Raiders
1,011 at the Olympic Legacy Park on Sunday afternoon
Batley Bulldogs 42-0 Halifax Panthers
No attendance given at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday afternoon
League One
Oldham 37-24 North Wales Crusaders
734 at the Vestacare Stadium on Sunday afternoon
London Skolars 14-30 Cornwall
281 at the New River Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Workington Town 40-12 Rochdale Hornets
1,337 at the Fibrus Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Midlands Hurricanes 22-54 Hunslet
No attendance given at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday afternoon.