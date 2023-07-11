Championship and League One Attendances: Featherstone Rovers, Newcastle Thunder and Workington Town impress

ANOTHER round of the Championship has been and gone and what a weekend it proved to be.

The action began on Saturday afternoon when London Broncos hosted Toulouse Olympique and the capital club ran out 22-6 winners in one of the shocks of 2023 so far.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours to Sunday as Batley Bulldogs thrashed Halifax Panthers, 42-0, in a major result in the Championship play-off race.

Elsewhere, Featherstone Rovers put Swinton Lions to the sword in an emphatic 52-6 thrashing as York Knights demolished Keighley Cougars 50-10 at Cougar Park,

Newcastle Thunder kept their survival hopes alive with a 30-12 win over fellow strugglers Whitehaven whilst Sheffield Eagles overcame Barrow Raiders 36-18.

But, what were the attendances like over the weekend?

London Broncos 22-6 Toulouse Olympique

1,089 at Kuflink Stadium on Saturday evening

Newcastle Thunder 30-12 Whitehaven

1,284 at Kingston Park on Sunday afternoon

Keighley Cougars 10-50 York Knights

No attendance given on Sunday afternoon

Featherstone Rovers 52-6 Swinton Lions

2,845 at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Sheffield Eagles 36-18 Barrow Raiders

1,011 at the Olympic Legacy Park on Sunday afternoon

Batley Bulldogs 42-0 Halifax Panthers

No attendance given at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday afternoon

League One

Oldham 37-24 North Wales Crusaders

734 at the Vestacare Stadium on Sunday afternoon

London Skolars 14-30 Cornwall

281 at the New River Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Workington Town 40-12 Rochdale Hornets

1,337 at the Fibrus Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Midlands Hurricanes 22-54 Hunslet

No attendance given at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday afternoon.