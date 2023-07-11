Struggling Championship rugby league club sets up fundraiser to pay players following financial troubles

IT’S been a difficult number of years for all rugby league clubs following the Covid-19 pandemic.

With no home game receipts coming in and wages still needing to be paid, clubs are still trying to offset losses from that time.

Unfortunately, some clubs continue to struggle with Championship side Whitehaven setting up a fundraiser with the club “facing difficult times”.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the club revealed: “We need your help. Can everyone please share to the rugby league community and far beyond. We would greatly appreciate any donations big or small on the Go Fund me page as shared below.

“We understand that times are hard and people don’t have as much disposable income as they once did but any little amount will make a huge difference to our club and most importantly our players.

“The BoD are working tirelessly to secure new funding routes however there is no getting away from that fact the club is facing difficult times. We are grateful to everyone who has donated and shared the page and we will not give up fighting. #UpTheHaven.”