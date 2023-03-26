Championship and League One Round-Up: Keighley thrash Bradford as Featherstone demolish York

ANOTHER week of Championship and League One fixtures are done and dusted and what a weekend it was!

Here are all the results from this weekend:

Championship

Featherstone Rovers 46-4 York Knights

Keighley Cougars 34-6 Bradford Bulls

Barrow Raiders 16-12 Halifax Panthers

Widnes Vikings 24-16 Newcastle Thunder

London Broncos 16-14 Swinton Lions

Whitehaven 16-18 Batley Bulldogs

League One

Cornwall 35-10 London Skolars

North Wales Crusaders 4-18 Oldham

Midlands Hurricanes 28-38 Workington Town

Rochdale Hornets 4-52 Dewsbury Rams