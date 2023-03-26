Kyle Amor slams Leeds Rhinos tactic with Super League side sending out “wrong message”

LEEDS RHINOS may well have beaten Catalans Dragons 32-22 yesterday afternoon, but there were still major questions asked of Rohan Smith’s side.

One of those came from Channel 4 pundit Kyle Amor who was not afraid to share what he thinks about Leeds’ consistent use of the short kick-off in order to get the ball back.

Smith has continued to use the tactic, with even the first kick-off of the 2023 Super League season going short, but whilst others have praised Leeds’ inventiveness, Amor is unimpressed to say the least.

“Yes, they come up with it but the mindset for me, you’re in a game largely nowadays that’s a war of attrition and it just for me sends the wrong message out,” Amor said live on Channel 4.

“You’ve 22 points conceded and if you don’t come up with possession on that you’re just inviting them into your own half.

“What Leeds Rhinos have already shown is that they can’t cope because of the number of tries they’ve conceded, not only in this game but throughout the start to Super League.”

Leeds managed to come back from 22-8 down at half-time to score 24 unanswered points in the second forty minutes.