Championship attendances: Widnes Vikings lead the way with impressive Monday night support as Bradford and Featherstone rack up good numbers

ANOTHER round of the Championship is done and dusted and what an eventful weekend it was!

Bradford Bulls and Toulouse Olympique kicked things off on Saturday afternoon with a massive 28-18 win for Bradford against their French opponents.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Batley Bulldogs came from behind to beat Keighley Cougars in a last-minute snatch and grab with the Cougars winning just one of their opening four games so far.

Elsewhere, Featherstone Rovers kept hold of their power at the top of the Championship table with a big 56-6 thrashing of Newcastle Thunder whilst Sheffield Eagles registered their third win in four games with a 21-20 win over London Broncos.

Whitehaven got their first win of the season with a 20-4 hard-fought triumph over Swinton Lions whilst the York Knights notched up their second victory of 2023 with a 28-14 win over Barrow Raiders – who are yet to get two points on the board.

Widnes Vikings will host Halifax Panthers tonight, live on ViaPlay.

What were the attendances like over this weekend?

Bradford Bulls 28-18 Toulouse Olympique

2,798 at Odsal on Saturday evening

Batley Bulldogs 28-23 Keighley Cougars

1,624 at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Featherstone Rovers 56-6 Newcastle Thunder

2,489 at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday afternoon

London Broncos 20-21 Sheffield Eagles

1,175 at Cherry Red Records Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Whitehaven 20-4 Swinton Lions

891 at the LEL Arena on Sunday afternoon

York Knights 28-14 Barrow Raiders

1,525 at the LNER Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Widnes Vikings 42-14 Halifax Panthers

3,187 at the DCBL Stadium on Monday night