Ex-Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity star keen on “appealing” Super League coaching move

THERE was a time in the mid to late 2000s when one Super League halfback seemed to fly under the radar.

His name: Ben Jeffries.

The diminutive playmaker first came to UK shores in 2002 after signing for the then-named Wakefield Trinity Wildcats where he became a cult hero.

Jeffries went on to play just shy of 150 games at Belle Vue, racking up 69 tries, seven goals and four drop goals over a period of six seasons.

The halfback then moved on to play for the Bradford Bulls for two seasons before reuniting with Trinity in 2010.

There, Jeffries spent just 18 months before once more returning to Odsal midway through the 2011 season.

After registering another 37 appearances for the Bulls, Jeffries returned to Australia at the end of 2012, retiring from professional rugby league.

Since then, the 42-year-old has headed into the coaching arena, enjoying a role as an Elite Pathways Coach as well as being head coach of the PNG Orchids – a role which saw him return to the UK for the recent Rugby League World Cup.

“I’m very fortunate that I’ve been trusted at the North QLD Toyota Cowboys since 2017 to essentially create NRL footballers as the Elite Pathways Coach,” Jeffries told League Express.

“Post-2022 World Cup I now hold the role of Head Coach of NRLW where I fortunately hold many hats in being a coach, talent ID, a recruitment and salary cap manager all in one assisted by Anita Creenaune (Head of NRLW).

“Holding a role within the Cowboys organisation, which I’m truly grateful for, will only assist further in developing my overall skillset.”

His recent time spent being back in the UK with the Orchids has only made Jeffries keener to return to these shores to take up a coaching role sometime in the future.

“As a young kid I fell in love with British Rugby League, watching Kangaroos Tours, Challenge Cups and was able to live that dream for ten seasons within the Super League as a player,” Jeffries continued.

“Being back on UK soil for the recent World Cup and assisting the PNG Orchids in creating their own history in becoming first time semi-finalists, only ignited the flame to come back possibly at some time in a coaching capacity.

“Super League is the one of the premier Rugby League competitions in the world.

“Coaching is now my passion which is challenging, plus very rewarding. (You can say it is an addiction at times).

“Super League certainly is appealing to me and I know the UK landscape well with being a dual citizen.”

That being said, Jeffries does not believe such a move would be in the immediate future.

“Understandably though, I do believe in doing your time to gain knowledge and experience.

“I have been applying my apprenticeship for years here within a terrific club in the Cowboys under some successful coaches in the late Paul Green and now Todd Payten who have diverse styles which has enabled myself to be more rounded as a coach and human.”