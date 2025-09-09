Championship club honest on need for new ownership model for survival

HUNSLET officials say a change in ownership model – away from supporters to private investors – could be the only way to enable the club to thrive as the game enters a new divisional structure.

However chief executive Neil Hampshire insists fans will remain at the forefront of the Leeds side’s thinking.

Hunslet raised eyebrows by winning promotion through the play-offs from a final position of fourth in League One last year, but have struggled to compete in the Championship.

Having been rooted to the bottom of the table for much of the season, they are now looking towards next year, when they will be part of the new enlarged section outside Super League to be formed by combining the current second and third tiers.

And it’s feared that without fresh funds, so enabling them to invest more in the squad, commercial set-up and fan engagement, Hunslet could stagnate, like the original version of the club did before folding in 1973.

“We are rightly proud of what fan ownership has achieved, but we are now at the point where our current structure limits our ambition,” said Hampshire.

“To challenge at the highest level we can, develop local talent and bring pride back to the area, we need meaningful and sustained investment.

“Any investor must share our values – local identity, community focus and respect for the badge – and we are building in safeguards: Fan representation on the board, mechanisms to protect the name, colours and location, and long-term commitments from any investor around funding and transparency.

“We’re not looking to sell the soul of the club, we’re protecting it by giving it the best chance to survive and succeed.

“We know there may be concerns, but we believe it is the best – and perhaps only – way to give Hunslet the chance to compete, grow and thrive long-term.

“Even under a new model, we are committed to keeping supporters at the heart of decisions. Our community roots will not be torn up – they’ll be strengthened.”