Ligi Sao signs new one-year deal with Hull FC

LIGI SAO has signed a new one-year deal with Hull FC.

The powerful prop forward arrived at the MKM Stadium in 2020, registering over 100 appearances for the Black and Whites.

Sao has been out for the majority of the 2025 Super League season after suffering a knee injury back in Round Two against Wigan Warriors.

The Samoan joins Aidan Sezer, Cade Cust, Lewis Martin, Harvey Barron, Davy Litten, Liam Knight, Herman Ese’ese, Denive Balmforth, and Will Hutchinson on the list of players to have signed contract extensions this year.

Speaking to hullfc.com on his contract extension, Sao said: “I’m grateful to Hull FC for the opportunity to represent this great club for another year in 2026.

“I’m also eternally grateful to all of the medical and back room staff for the support they have given me on my rehab journey this year.

“My team mates, Carty [John Cartwright], and all of the coaching staff have stood by me all of the way and I can’t wait to get back out there with the troops in 2026.”

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, Gareth Ellis, added: “We’re absolutely delighted to retain Ligi’s services for another year – a player who totally understands the club and what it means to represent Hull FC.

“2025 hasn’t panned out the way Ligi wanted it to, but I have seen first hand his desire and determination to return to full fitness bigger, better and stronger – and on that basis I believe he will be a key asset in our pack next season.

“Beyond all of that, Ligi is an exceptional character off the field. He has conducted himself with immense professionalism this year, often offering his support to other members of the squad, and we’re all very much looking forward to his return to action in 2026.”