Championship club snaps up ex-Leeds Rhinos halfback

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have brought in former Leeds Rhinos academy graduate Jack Mallinson on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old joins the club following a spell with Betfred Championship newcomers Hunslet, and time in the French Elite 2 competition with Tonneins last season.

A product of the Leeds Rhinos academy, Mallinson came through the ranks at Stanningley and East Leeds, before gaining further experience with the likes of Workington Town and Australian outfit Albury Thunder.

Mallinson has impressed during pre-season, and he featured in the Eagles’ recent victory over Doncaster at the Eco-Power Stadium, where he capped off a strong performance with a try.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining the club, Mallinson said: “I am delighted to sign for Sheffield Eagles. This is a fantastic opportunity for me to develop as a player and contribute to the team’s success.

“The trial period was challenging but rewarding, and with the calibre of players and coaching staff at the club, the decision to sign was an easy one. I am eager to play my part, in what I hope will be a successful season.”

Mallinson is now in contention for selection ahead of Friday night’s Betfred Challenge Cup fixture against Wigan Warriors at Olympic Legacy Park.