Super League side suffers double horror injury blow ahead of new season

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have suffered a double horror injury blow ahead of the 2025 Super League season.

Much has been made of Daryl Powell’s side as they return to the top flight following a one-year absence in the Championship.

With new signings Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone and Cam Scott in the ranks, Trinity have been predicted to do some damage in 2025.

But, Powell has revealed that there will be two long-term absentees following Wakefield’s 32-8 win over Castleford Tigers in pre-season, with Scott and Seth Nikotemo suffering injuries.

“Renouf (Atoni) and Isaiah Vagana won’t be available for the Goole game,” Powell told The Yorkshire Post.

“(Josh) Griffin and (Myles) Lawford are long-term ones. Cam Scott tore his hamstring a couple of weeks back just after the Cas game so he’s going to be missing for a little while.

“Seth Nikotemo fractured his thumb in the Cas game and is going to be out for around eight weeks.

“Overall, we’re okay and should potentially get a couple back for the Leeds game. It’s important for us to stay healthy moving into the start of Super League.”

Powell and Wakefield recently completed the signing of Melbourne Storm rookie Caius Faatili and Hull KR winger Neil Tchamambe.