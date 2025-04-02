Championship is just what Oldham expected says Jordan Turner

OLDHAM skipper Jordan Turner reckons this season could be a rollercoaster ride for his hometown club and a string of their second-tier rivals – particularly over the opening months.

The 36-year-old former Super League star returned from injury to make a first appearance of the campaign – and score two tries – as London Broncos were beaten 50-6 at Boundary Park.

That made it a win, draw, defeat, win league sequence for Sean Long’s side, who were promoted as last year’s runaway League One champions with 19 victories from 20 matches.

“It’s been a big step up for us, and we all knew that the Championship would bring more matches (24 in total) and more intensity,” said the ex-Salford, Hull, St Helens, Huddersfield and Castleford player, who has represented both England Knights and Jamaica.

“There are some big clubs such as Toulouse, Bradford, Sheffield, York, Widnes and Featherstone who have been pushing for a while, and sides like Halifax, who have made a great start, Barrow and Batley who know what the Championship is all about and have got good, experienced players.

“It’s such a tough division to call because of that, as the results over the early rounds have shown.

“There are no givens in this division, every match brings a big test, and maybe that wasn’t quite the same in League One, so we have to make sure we’re on it week in, week out.”

Oldham bolstered their squad following promotion, and Turner added: “We’re still developing and gelling.

“There has been a big turnover of players here in the last few years, and while we have a great mixture now, we need to bring it all together and make those key connections.

“We know we have the quality and balance to allow us to compete, but we have to find some consistency.”

Oldham host Barrow in the 1895 Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.