Keighley Cougars release scathing statement on lack of ‘one league’ following withdrawal of Cornwall

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have released a statement following the withdrawal of Cornwall from the 2025 League One competition.

Keighley, one of the most vocal opponents against the IMG system before it was brought in several years ago, have ‘urged’ for a “swift and brave decision” from the Strategic Working Group with regards to the future of the rugby league structure in the northern hemisphere.

A statement this afternoon, reads: “It is with great sadness that once again our competition is now facing more uncertainty. In late 2023 a unified group of League One clubs presented to the Championship Clubs and the RFL a proposal to create ‘one league’ underneath Super League following the demise of Northampton, Oxford, Gloucester, Hemel, West Wales and London Skolars from League One.

“Keighley Cougars welcome the whole game review being carried out by the Strategic Working Group and urge for a swift and brave decision on how the Rugby League pyramid will look going forward for the betterment of the sport.

“To any of our fans who have booked travel and accommodation in Cornwall, we hope you enjoy your weekend away and we are sorry that you will not get to see our boys perform on the field.

“Our best wishes go to the Cornwall players and staff at this difficult time.”