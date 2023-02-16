Channel 4’s Super League promo video hits the spot as Sky Sports’ promo mysteriously disappears from social media

CHANNEL 4 have released their Super League promotional video – and it’s fair to say it hits the spot.

Full of action on the field as well as the emotion in the stands, Channel 4’s promo has got people excited about coverage on terrestrial television.

Watch the following video and see what you think.

The first live game on Channel 4 will see Hull KR take on Wigan Warriors at Craven Park on Saturday, with a 1pm kick-off scheduled.

Whilst the comments and quotes for this promo have been overwhelmingly positive, the same cannot really be said of Sky Sports’ own promo video which featured a number of Super League players running up hills.

With no action shown on the field, nor the emotion in the stands, rugby league fans were left feeling a little underwhelmed.

The comments on social media proved as such, with Sky Sports’ promo mysteriously disappearing from Twitter, with the tweet no longer being able to view.

People are forgetting, though, that Sky Sports holds the key for bankrolling the sport in terms of the broadcast deal that has been in place since 1996.

Of course, that contract is up for renewal at the end of the 2022 season so it remains to be seen what kind of deal can be made between the parties.