Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad breaks silence after rejecting Super League and Championship offers

CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD has broken his silence after rejecting Super League and Championship offers to ink a new two-year deal with New Zealand Warriors.

Nicoll-Klokstad had been linked with a move to Catalans Dragons as well as London Broncos – and was even said to be readying to snub a contract offer from the Warriors to move abroad.

But now the fullback has signed a new deal with the NRL side, dampening any claims that he could be heading for the northern hemisphere.

“There were options,” Nicoll-Klokstad said.. “There were crossroads that we had to navigate our way through and that’s just a part of the business side of rugby league unfortunately.

“It was hard being at those crossroads and potentially seeing yourself in a different jersey didn’t sit right. Thinking about it freaked me out a little bit, so I’m glad we were able to come to a conclusion and put all that stuff behind us.”

The 29-year-old has made a total of 51 appearances for the Warriors over two different spells, scoring 20 tries in the process.

But, Nicoll-Klokstad is best remembered for his time with the Canberra Raiders, where he registered 23 tries in 67 appearances, playing anywhere along the backline.