Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur in line to be named head coach of new NRL expansion side

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur is set to be named as head coach of the Western Bears ahead of their inauguration into the NRL as the competition’s 18th team.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph which has reported that the ARL Commission has agreed to a $50 million offer from the Western Australian government to bring a Perth-based team into an expanded NRL competition in 2027.

That will then grow to 19 teams with the inclusion of a Papua New Guinea side a year later.

The 50-year-old coached 264 games at the Parramatta Eels over a period of 12 seasons and steered the Eels to the 2022 NRL Grand Final, only to be beaten by arch rivals Penrith.

Arthur made the move to Headingley on a short-term deal last season before penning a one-year contract for the 2025 season.

He had previously said this about his future: “I haven’t thought about it. I’ve got two boys back in Australia and not seeing them for 11 months is going to be hard.

“But I love the club, the game and the way I have been treated with respect by the players and everyone I’m working with.

“I would have no problems staying.”