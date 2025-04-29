Chris Atkin breaks silence following Salford Red Devils exit and Castleford Tigers move

CHRIS ATKIN has given a farewell message to Salford Red Devils fans following his move to Castleford Tigers.

The Tigers announced the signing of Atkin this afternoon, with the 32-year-old moving to pastures new following five years at Salford.

Across is 110 appearances for the Red Devils, Atkin has won 54 games and scored 17 tries.

In a final message to the Red Devils’ supporters, Atkin said: “It has been an honour to represent this club for so many years.

“Thank you to the fans, players and staff for everything, Salford will always feel like home for me and my family, and hold a special place in our lives.”